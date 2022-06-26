American Lady Confronts Police Officer Attempting To Extort Her Nigerian Husband

American lady confronts police officer attempting to extort her Nigerian husband in Lagos.
Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXylFEBddXw

https://www.facebook.com/273102863056662/posts/1939442499756015/?app=fbl

