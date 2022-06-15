American Lady, Juju Story: The Truth About What Actually Happened — Police

Here is the real story.

False narrative! The woman is German. She has been living with her husband in that same house since February 2019. They had a misunderstanding yesterday which necessitated neighbors intervening. The Police arrived on time and took her to the station.

She declined to be taken to the German embassy. She insisted on going back home with her husband. The husband too very willingly made up with her. They are happily back home. Note: I deliberately left out the names to give them their privacy.



https://mobile.twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1537132462228242432

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7179928/american-lady-regains-senses-yahoo#113830948

