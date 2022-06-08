Amotekun Intercepts Trucks With Ammunition Hidden Under Grass In Ekiti (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axtq_s-eD9Y

The Opc and Amotekun in ikere Ekiti intercepted two trucks loads of fulani.

According to Ekiti trends on Twitter, they were alleged to be transporting arms hidden under grass sheets.

