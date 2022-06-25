Anambra Government To Partner WHO On Strategic Areas In Health Sector

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has expressed readiness of the state government to partner the World Health Organization, WHO in providing quality and affordable healthcare to Ndi Anambra.

The Governor made the disclosure when he received in audience, the WHO representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo who embarked on the visit with members of his team at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia

According to Professor Soludo, his administration is committed to having a healthy and productive population, pointing out that WHO has a pivotal role to play in that regard.

Governor Soludo who stressed that his administration had begun to deliver a bit of the agenda as contained in his manifesto, pleaded with the visiting WHO representative to add Anambra in its huge agenda and assistance to states.

The Governor made special mention of the efforts of WHO in eradication of tropical diseases which has adversely affected the African populace.

While appreciating them for their intervention during the recent outbreak of Measles in the state, he assured that under his watch, actions based on interventions from WHO, will be backed with results, pointing out that his administration will deploy the use of data in measuring such results.

Dr. Mulombo said that Professor Soludo’s background prior to and during his days as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

He promised to partner Anambra State government in any way possible, but asked the state government to direct attention to primary healthcare development, stating that they will leverage on Professor Soludo’s goodwill to access other state Governors, so that the walk can be channeled towards the same direction.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, and the State Health Commissioner, Dr Afam Obidike were among others present during the visit.



