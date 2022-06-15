Anambra Police Bust Sex Slave Camp, Rescue 35 Girls (See Photos)

The Anambra State Police Command has busted the hotel camp where teenage girls are used as sex slaves.

About 35 teenage girls used for commercial sex slavery have been rescued with about five of them pregnant.

The girls were kept in the hotel where they were used to engage in commercial sex and the money paid to their “madam”, who is currently on the run.

The police also arrested three suspects, including the assistant manager of the hotel, and recovered three pump action rifles and seven cartridges.

The police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, while parading the girls and the suspects at the Area Command, Onitsha, on Wednesday, gave the name of the hotel as Gally Gally Hotel, located in Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

The apprehended suspects and the rescued girls are currently at the Area Command, Onitsha, where they are being interrogated.



SOURCE

Police uncover hotel were children are used as s€x slaves in Anambra

The Anambra state police command on June 13 uncovered a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where children between the ages of 14 and 17 are allegedly being used for s€x slaves, pr@stitution, and baby factory.

A statement released by DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, spokesperson of the state police command, states that the operatives rescued, 35 girls and 4 of them are pregnant. He said the police also arrested 3 persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age ‘F’ 35yrs, Chidiebere Alaka ‘M’ 28years and Nweke Chidiebere.

”We recovered three pump action gun, seven cartridges and cash sum of Eight hundred and seventy seven thousand, five hundred naira (#877,500).

The Suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members.” the statement in part read

Tochukwu added that the police will hand over the victims to NAPTIP for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children.

He said all suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related