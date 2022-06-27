Ansaru Terrorists Take Over Birnin-Gwari In Kaduna, Ban Political Activities

Ansaru terrorist group has banned political activities in many communities in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU).

Ishaq Kasai, BEPU Chairman, who raised an alarm on this, said the group regularly recruits young residents and marry off young girls in the area.

According to him, the Ansaru group have camps in seven political wards in the eastern part out of the Local government area.

He also said that the militants usually beat up anybody found with posters of any political parties or symbols within the communities under their control.

The Chairman said the Ansaru group continues to gain strength in the area whereby locals, particularly the youth are being recruited.

“In fact the group continue to gain acceptance from many members of the commonities particularly in Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward. Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by the coming Saturday.

“The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that, after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than that is not in tandem with their beliefs and and convictions.

“A disturbing scenario is where the group banned all political activities in many communities such as Damari of Kazage Ward. Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighboring communities before they hold political meetings.

“For instance this week an Okada rider who lives in Unguwar Makera of Kazage Ward was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru.

“People in these communities are now disenchanted and frustrated about participating in political activities.

“We don’t know how the coming Elections will take place in those areas because even the last Local Government Election did not hold in the Area due to the escalating insecurity which made the election results to be declared inconclusive and a Sole Administrator was appointed overseeing the affairs the Local Government up till now.

“In short, the Ansaru are now in charge of many of the communities in area and the group is expanding its occupation. They now call the shot and determine what is to be done in the villages they are dominating,”‘ he said.

He said the people are disturbed that despite the worrisome development, no meaningful response from authorities in the state.

“Our communities are being attacked, people kidnapped and killed daily without a response, acknowledgement or report from Government.

“We call on Government to please organise a coordinated security operation both aerial and ground to the hideouts of these criminals in our forests in order to flush them and stop daily killings of our people by the unchallenged terrorists groups sorrounding our communities,” he said.

The State Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, could not be reached because he was at an emergency security meeting at the time of filing this report.

But the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he needed to study the statement before commenting.



https://dailytrust.com/ansaru-militants-take-over-kaduna-communities-ban-political-activities

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related