Anti-Crime Patrol Team Recovers Hundred Rounds Of AK-47 Ammunition In Delta (Pics)

Operatives attached to Asaba ‘C’ Division’s Anti Crime Patrol team has recovered a hundred rounds of AK-47 live ammunition during stop and search at the head-bridge in Asaba.

Focus Naija can report that two suspects namely Michael Reuben, aged 29 yrs old and Odemba Onochie, aged 30yrs old were arrested in connection with the recovery.

According to the Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, the team on the 20th of June, 2022 at about 8:30am, intercepted an unregistered motorcycle conveying four men in possession of a black polythene bag.

Upon sighting the police, the men took to their heels and abandoned the motorcycle. A hot chase led to the arrest of the two suspects said to be indigenes of Okoanala Oko in Oshimili South LGA, Delta State.

He wrote;

“On the 20/06/2022 at about 0830hrs, the Divisional Anti Crime Patrol team attached to ‘C’ Division Asaba while on stop and search duty at the head-bridge Asaba, Delta State intercepted an unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle conveying four men including the rider, one of them holding a black polythene bag. Upon sighting the Police, they abandoned the bike and took to their heels, the Officers gave them a hot chase culminating in the arrest of two of the four suspects namely; Michael Reuben ‘m’ 29yrs and Odemba Onochie ‘m’ 30yrs, both of Okoanala Oko in Oshimili South LGA of Delta State. In the black polythene bag in possession of one of the suspects, Michael Reuben, one hundred (100) rounds of 7.62MM AK 47 live ammunition were recovered hidden inside the bag. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100041566351018/posts/886201342775403/?d=n

