So I am faced with this problem of feeling sleepy anytime I picked up the bible to read, whether it’s the hardcopy or the downloaded ones in my phone, I feel sleepy when i want to read it. But I can read other voluminous books/materials from cover to cover without blinking my eyes talkless of sleeping.

I am so disturbed about this, I need help please.

