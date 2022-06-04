APC Appeal Committee Nullifies Benue Guber Primaries

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has recommended the nullification of the governorship primaries of the party in Benue State.

The Benue State chapter of the party had adopted direct primaries which the governorship congress held on 27th May, 2022, produced a suspended Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as winner.

The appeal committee, in a report submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday in Abuja, said the exercise should be nullified, to avoid the agony of not fielding a candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

The report was signed by the Benue State APC Primary Election Appeal Committee Chairman, Barr. Uzoamaka Onyeama, and the Secretary, Gyang Dung Gyang.

The committee said it received petitions and reports from party faithful and citizens of the state, including governorship aspirants, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Prof. Terhemba Shija, Mr. Michael Aondoaka (SAN), that the said governorship primaries never hold.

The report in part reads: “The few result sheets the aspirants presented to us had more curiously no agent of the guber aspirants or agent of the declared candidate to prove the results sheets produced and declared genuine.

“It is the submission of the Appeal committee members that form the foregoing, the past event of Zamfara State and the most latest and potent danger of Anambra State; that no governorship primary held in Benue State and we recommend as follows; that the NWC cancel in its entirety the gubernatorial primary election in Benue State and conduct a fresh election.”

It submitted that “the said none election should be canceled and a new date set for a fresh election before the INEC date of 9th June, 2022.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related