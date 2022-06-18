APC Candidate, Oyebanji Wins At Fayemi’s Polling Unit

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has been declared winner at the polling unit of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, on Saturday.

Fayemi voted at Polling Unit 009 in front of Apata’s house, Ogilolo in Isan/Ilafon/Ilemso area of Oye Local government area.

The APC candidate scored 154, while the SDP and PDP candidates scored 3 and 4 votes respectively.

The ADP got one vote while 6 votes were voided.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/just-in-oyebanji-apc-candidate-wins-at-fayemis-polling-unit/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related