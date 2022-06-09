APC Chairman Promises To Work Towards Tinubu Presidency

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

After the meeting with APC Presidential Candidate and APC Northern Governors, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu had this to say

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9IEkOifFEM

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: