The meeting between the governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the National Working Committee on Monday night ended in a stalemate as the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was absent.

Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, led other members of the NWC to the meeting with Kebbi State governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, leading his colleagues.

The governors declined to speak with newsmen.

Asked by journalists, if the pronouncement by Senator Adamu on Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been reversed, Senator Kyari said discussions would continue on Monday night.

Investigation revealed that the governors and other members of the NWC proceeded to the Asokoro residence of the party’s national chairman.

At an earlier meeting between the APC governors in the North and President Muhammadu Buhari, the governors restated their resolve on power shift to the south.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/just-in-apc-consensus-meeting-ends-in-stalemate-national-chairman-absent/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

