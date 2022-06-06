APC Delegates Demand Adamu’s Resignation

A section of delegates of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have called on National chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the “consensus candidate” ahead of APC presidential primary on Tuesday.

But outraged NWC members dismissed the statement as “your personal opinion”.

Reacting, many said Adamu’s antics showed that he is working overzealously for “a small cabal including few shadowy but influential figures at the Presidency whose stock in trade is to drop the name of President Buhari, who is a worthy and highly principled leader, in pursuit of their nefarious agenda.”

According to them, Adamu now constitutes a “clear and present danger to continued existence of APC as a corporate entity”, capable of subverting Nigeria’s democratic processes.

“By this show of shame, Adamu has clearly shown that he is not fit to preside over APC.

It is shameful that a man rehabilitated from political penury in March by President Buhari who made him National Chairman by consensus can now be trying to destroy the same party within three months,” said Mohammed Argugu, a delegate from Sokoto State.

Another delegate, Ms. Bintu Ibrahim from Niger State, said: “I no longer have confidence in Adamu to continue as APC Chairman.”

APC’ National Vice Chairman of North-West, Dr. Salihu Lukman, condemned Adamu’s “autocratic leadership style” by making weighty public statement in the name of APC without consultation with fellow NWC members.

Also, self-styled “leader of reformed APC”, Alhaji Buba Galadima, described Adamu as “a political snake” who once stabbed President Buhari in the back in 2003 as Governor of Nasarawa State.



https://thenationonlineng.net/apc-delegates-demand-adamus-resignation/

