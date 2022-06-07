APC Governors Narrow Consensus Down To These 3 – THEWILL (Pix)

The Progressives northern govs. have first pruned the number of aspirants they are taking to PMB to 5 (Osinbajo, Fayemi, Tinubu, Amaechi & Umahi). They’ve pruned further to 3 (Osinbajo, Amaechi & Tinubu) so that PMB can make his pick – source #APCPresidentialPrimaries #Nigeria

https://twitter.com/THEWILLNG/status/1533958068920369152?s=19

