APC Governors Stormed The Residence Of Chairman, Adamu, Around 2am – The Nation (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

APC governors in the early hours of this morning stormed the resident of APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

https://youtube.com/shorts/rWzYo_tA4Fk?feature=share

Source: https://www.facebook.com/161915460542267/posts/5350369108363517/?app=fbl

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: