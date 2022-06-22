APC National Chairman Visits Senate Over Defections From Party

The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly in a bid to superintendent over an APC Senate caucus meeting.

The visit of Sen. Adamu may not be unconnected to the recent wave of defection which has hit the party in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Ahmed Baba-Kaita in an interview on Tuesday hinted on more defections in the coming days; adding that the recently concluded Presidential Primaries of the party fell below expectations.

https://independent.ng/defection-wave-apc-national-chairman-storms-senate/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

