APC Northern Governors Insist On Supporting A Southern Candidate

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have insisted that they would back a southerner to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/06/breaking-we-will-support-southern-presidential-candidate-apc-northern-governors-insist/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: