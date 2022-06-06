The northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have insisted that they would back a southerner to emerge as the presidential candidate of the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.
Source: https://www.channelstv.com/2022/06/06/breaking-we-will-support-southern-presidential-candidate-apc-northern-governors-insist/
APC Northern Governors Insist On Supporting A Southern Candidate
