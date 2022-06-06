APC NWC Counters Adamu, Aligns With Northern Governors On Power Shift

The national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will align with the position of governors of the party on power shift to the south.

Sulaiman Argungu, national organising secretary of the APC, announced the development at a media briefing on Monday,

According to him, although Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, had announced Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus candidate at a meeting of the committee on Monday, the NWC stands with the governors on zoning the ticket to the south.

“We were fully briefed by our national chairman, senator Abdullahi Adamu. He did brief us that Senate President Ahmad Lawan is our consensus candidate and it is just the information he gave us. It is not an issue that has been discussed on the floor of the NWC,” Argungu said.

“You are all aware that recently, the northern governors had a meeting that the leadership of this country should go to the [south] and equally, the southern governors also affirmed that. So, we as members of the NWC, we are also with the governors on what they have said. And some minutes ago, the governors from the north have gone to the presidency and have just briefed the press that they are still on what they said with regards to the power shift to the south.

“It is just an information he (Adamu) gave us and it is not an issue that had to be deliberated on the floor of the NWC. It’s an information and all of us are entitled to our opinions. We are all democrats. This decision was never taken by the NWC.”



