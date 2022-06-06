APC NWC Did Not Ratify Decision Of Lawan As Consensus Candidate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently enmeshed in controversy over the choice of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, made the announcement during the NWC meeting held on Monday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja less than 24 hours before the party’s primary scheduled to hold at Eagle Square, Abuja.

However, other members of the NWC kicked against the choice of Lawan and insisted on a level playing ground for other presidential aspirants.

Adamu’s decision to adopt Lawan as a consensus candidate came two days after 11 APC northern governors endorsed that power must return to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria,” the governors had said.

DAILY POST reports that Adamu informed other NWC members that the choice of Lawan was reached after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

A reliable source within the NWC said Adamu announced Lawan as the consensus, but the matter had not been discussed and ratified by the NWC.

The NWC members kicked insisted that other aspirants must be given a level playing ground to compete.

“Adamu announced at the NWC that Lawan is the consensus, but the NWC was yet to ratify the decision.”

