APC Presidential Aspirants In War Of Campaign Posters (See Photos)

By Faruk Shuaibu

As the Nigerian flag and that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) waver on their fastened polls at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the APC presidential primary, campaign posters of aspirants are at all nooks and crannies of the venue.

From the paper size posters to inflated balloons, hung to sit well on the middle of the road as well as others left to fly on a predetermined trajectory and all sought to announce to the world the intention of each aspirant to be the flag bearer of the party come 2023.

As Nigerians await the final decisions of the delegates or presidency on who to represent the party during the next presidential election, the towering posters compete to drag the attention of passers-by even though they are not the ones that would decide their fate.

The efficacy of the posters can be felt as passers-by take long gazes at them as if to decipher any cryptic message while those who hurriedly walk to their place of work take a peek at the contestants while mindful of their pace so as not to miss their steps and get injured.

But as the poster war currently stands, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is winning as his face adorned the skyline with the inflated balloons used to pronounce his candidacy at the domineering federal secretariat buildings in Abuja.

While the National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu trails behind with one showing him giving a knock ut punch to a smiling PDP’s Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.

See posters below:

https://dailytrust.com/photos-apc-presidential-primary-aspirants-in-war-of-campaign-posters

