APC Presidential Primaries: Delegate, Isa Baba Buji Dies In Abuja (Photos)

Alhaji Isa Baba Buji, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from Buji Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State, for its presidential primaries, has died this afternoon in Abuja.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Alhaji Baba Buji died aged 61.

It is not yet clear how the delegate died, or the cause of his death.

Reacting to the update on Tuesday afternoon, Vice-President of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant under the ruling APC, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said he is saddened by news of the delegate’s exit.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, one of his aides, Osinbajo extended his condolence to the deceased’s family, associates, government and people of the Jigawa State. He also prayed that his soul rests in peace.

At last count, 2,322 delegates from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to elect the flagbearer of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential election.

The APC said 28 contenders bought the presidential nomination forms, but following the screening exercise, the list was pruned. A shortlist of 13 subsequently emerged. But as of this morning, the APC governors and National Working Committee (NWC) have recommended five hopefuls.



