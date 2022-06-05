APC Presidential Primaries: Sani Yerima Withdraws From Presidential Race

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

#APCPresidentialPrimaries: Sani Yerima withdraws from from Presidential race https://twitter.com/TheICIR/status/1533207220867014656?t=kP6ZCwhCM8m8Omwt_rUVdQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: