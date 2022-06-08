APC Presidential Primary: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Polled 1271 Votes

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor polled a total votes of 1271 votes to be declared the winner of the APC presidential primary.

Congrats to the Jagaban himself
