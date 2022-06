It is NOT for the Northern Governors to singlehandedly ZONE or DETERMINE the Presidential candidate of our party. It is for the President, the Nat. Chairman, the NWC & the delegates to decide. A challenge to the authority of the Chairman & supremacy of the party is unacceptable.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1534131655065190400?t=jd6JY2rH0syO1_4hWCpySA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related