APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu, Amaechi Divide APC NWC

…As Pressure Mounts On Buhari To Retain Power In The North

The battle for the presidential ticket of the ruling party has intensified within the All Progressives Congress APC and dividing the National Working Committee (NWC)

The recent outburst against the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu by Salihu Lukman and Isaacs Kekemeke, APC National Vice Chairman Northwest and SouthWest respectively, is a pointer to the rift and ongoing crisis pulling the house at its sims.

A source at the party’s National Secretariat says the pro-Tinubu members of NWC are railing for a showdown with those perceived to be in support of Amaechi, whose rating is believed to have gone up since President Mohammadu Buhari made a demand that the Progressive Governors should allow him to nominate his successor.

Will Buhari nominate Tinubu or Amaechi? In the last two days become a source of debate among APC stakeholders who appear jittery ahead of the 2023 general election.

Another source of friction is also said to be coming from pressures mounted by groups predominantly from the north who Insist that APC will lose the 2023 presidential election to Atiku unless APC fields a popular Northern Candidate.

It is their belief that Amaechi cannot stop Alhaji Atiku who they said narrowly lost to Buhari in 2019. These settings are also putting pressure on President Buhari to weigh the sentiment of the average northern voter in deciding where to pick his nominee if he wants APC to retain power in 2023.



