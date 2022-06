#AsiwajuInCrossRivers

The real party man and one that can win next presidential election for APC has taken his nationwide consultations to Cross Rivers State ahead of the parth primary next week Monday.

Only Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ticks all the boxes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to APC Governors yesterday.

The ‘City Boy’ has a plan to transform Nigeria

#BAT2023 #Tinubu2023

