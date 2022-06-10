APC Presidential Primary: Yahaya Bello’s Supporter Commends Nigerians

Bello Ambassadors Network Hails Yahaya Bello, Commends Nigerians

The leadership of the Bello Ambassadors Network (BAN) wishes to commend the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for taking an interest in fixing the largest black nation on mother earth – Nigeria, and pushing the struggle forward with uncommon audacity, despite the fact that the outcome of his party, the All Progressive Congress, presidential primary election held today in Abuja was not in his favor.

The voices of Nigerian youths were heard through the painstaking activities of BAN across Nigeria, and we are grateful that Governor Bello heard our cries, threw his hat into the ring, and fought the battle to this very end. We are glad that we supported Bello, and none of our members across the country have any reason to be disappointed.

We thank Nigerians for their massive support, throughout our movements across the country. Based on what we saw, we can safely conclude that Nigerians accepted our initiative and serving as a liaison between the governor and the people.

Governor Bello did not fall short. We made strong statements that have already stuck in the minds of Nigerians, particularly the youth, and we want to state unequivocally that BAN is here to stay. We shall be unveiling additional programs for the betterment of our beloved country.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Grand Patron, Chief Sunny Ibanga, all of our national team members, zonal, state and local coordinators, as well as volunteers. Keep the hope alive and stay committed to the movement of young people taking over the leadership of this country.

Remember that BAN, which debuted in February 2021, is today one of Nigeria’s largest social political groups, with approximately 70% of our members being youth. We are here to continue the struggle and provide all necessary support to our hero and leader, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello, who is eager to bring about change in our dear country.

Thank you very much.

Anthony Edogbo,

National Coordinator,

Bello Ambassadors Network

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2591409787660516&id=100003745613122

