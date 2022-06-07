APC Primaries: Is This The Best Way To Get A Consensus Candidate?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

If I were Buhari and the rest of the APC NWC, the way I’d get a consensus candidate would be from the Aspirants themselves.

How would I do it? I’d ask the aspirants to submit the top three aspirants they think would do great as President. I would then collate all the list and pick the aspirant with the highest score. This way, whoever gets the ticket has a higher chance of been acceptable to most of the aspirants thus preventing rancor within the party.

This is a scientific way to do it.

My two cents.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: