APC Primaries: Is This The Best Way To Get A Consensus Candidate?

If I were Buhari and the rest of the APC NWC, the way I’d get a consensus candidate would be from the Aspirants themselves.

How would I do it? I’d ask the aspirants to submit the top three aspirants they think would do great as President. I would then collate all the list and pick the aspirant with the highest score. This way, whoever gets the ticket has a higher chance of been acceptable to most of the aspirants thus preventing rancor within the party.

This is a scientific way to do it.

My two cents.

