APC Primary: Fayemi Won’t Step Down For Osinbajo, Says Campaign Organisation

“No amount of late-night de-marketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi presidential project.”

According to a statement issued on Friday, tje director-general of the Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, the Ekiti governor is still in the race to clinch the ruling party’s presidential ticket and will not step down for other aspirants.

Mr Ige claimed that there was a report that Mr Fayemi and four other governors held a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, where he was pressured to abandon his presidential ambition.

Ige described the report as absolutely fake, stating that no meeting took place between Mr Fayemi and any aspirant about stepping down.

“Fayemi is undoubtedly one of the leading aspirants for the position and one to watch out for in the race. He has deep trust and respect among political leaders in the party and also from colleague governors who form a critical mass in the decision-making process of the party,’’ Mr Ige added.

He stated also that Mr Fayemi would clinch the party’s 2023 presidential ticket at the primary election slated for June 6 to June 8.

He called on Mr Fayemi’s supporters to remain calm, focused and not to lose faith, “because of the lies fabricated by political detractors. No amount of late-night de-marketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi presidential project.”

