APC Primary: I Passed Character Test By Not Paying Any Delegate – Pastor Bakare

APC Primary: I Passed Character Test By Not Paying Any Delegate – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare has reacted to his failure to secure a single vote from the delegates at the just concluded APC Presidential primary, IgbereTV reports.

Bakare who was one of the contenders for the party’s presential ticket for the 2023 elections had vowed never to step down for anyone and that he is convinced he would step up to becoming the 16th President of Nigeria.

At the end of the primary, results collated showed he had zero votes. Reacting to this development, Bakare in a statement released today said him not recording a single vote at the contest showed he had passed the test of character and courage by not paying delegates.

”I am happy that I have passed the test of character by not paying any delegate. I passed the test of courage, by speaking the truth in the midst of wolves and the test of conviction by standing true to my beliefs. Those who will make a difference must be different”, he said.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CelScc3NQn_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related