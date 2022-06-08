APC Primary: See Buhari’s Face As Ogbonnaya Onu Cried For South East Presidency (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4cM5zmI0MY

President Muhammadu Buhari’s facial expression at the APC National convention on Tuesday was captured on TV when former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu cried for justice by urging the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the South East, IGBERETV reports.

https://igberetvnews.com/1421734/apc-primary-see-buharis-face-ogbonnaya-onu-cried-south-east-presidency-photo-video/

