APC Race: I’m So Proud Of You – Osinbajo’s Wife Hails Him

By Seun Adeuyi

Dolapo, wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed her husband, saying she is proud of him.

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, She shared a photo of her husband and hailed him.

“Oluyemi.. Oluleke.. Omoluabi.. Omo oko.. Oninu ire.. Oniwa Pele.. Oniwa tutu… Ologbon.. Olododo.. Alaanu.. I’m proud of you!,” the post read.

This is coming hours after Osibanjo congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 poll, Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President in a statement titled, “VP Osinbajo congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory at APC Presidential Primary Election,” also called for unity among APC members, adding that Tinubu’s sterling contributions to democracy stood him out.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections,” the VP’s statement read in part.

Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes to emerge the APC candidate at a special convention of the party held at Eagle Square, Abuja. He defeated his closest rivals, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice President to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.



https://dailytrust.com/apc-race-im-so-proud-of-you-osibanjos-wife-hails-him

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related