The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, restated its position on statutory delegates ahead of its Presidential Convention slated to begin tomorrow.

While the party had stated that only elected ad-hoc delegates would participate in its presidential primary election, there was confusion at the weekend following reports that a High Court in Kano had given its nod for statutory delegates to participate in the exercise.

However, speaking to Sunday Vanguard in a telephone chat, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said the Special Convention and presidential primary will proceed as planned with adhoc delegates.

“Our Special Convention on Presidential Primary will proceed as planned. Only elected Ad-hoc delegates will be accredited to vote at the primary”, he said.

The party had, few days ago, ruled out participation of statutory or super delegates following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill which would have provided roles for such category of delegates.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/court-order-apc-rules-out-statutory-delegates/

