APC Supporters, Others Fight Dirty Over Umahi’s ₦50,000 Gift

Drivers, security officials and supporters of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday exchanged blows at the party secretariat over a cash gift from Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Umahi had breezed into the Secretariat to see the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, two days after he was screened by the John Odigie-led presidential screening committee in Abuja.

After the closed door meeting, which lasted over an hour, Umahi brushed aside questions from journalists and headed for his car.

As he made to enter, the governor turned and threw a bale of N50,000 crispy notes.

His action created a stir as many APC supporters, security details and drivers exchanged blows as they rushed to share the largesse.

Umahi was one of the 23 recently screened presidential aspirants who turned up at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The other 22 aspirants included National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Tinubu; former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Church, Tunde Bakare; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi; Jigawa Governor, Mohammed Badaru; Senator Ajayi Borroffice; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and US-based Pastor, Nicholas Felix.

Others were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade.

The remaining were oil magnate, Tein Jack Rich; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of Information under the late General Sani Abacha regime, Ikeobasi Mokelu and embattled former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

