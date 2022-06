The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described as unacceptable the outburst of a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Noting that the apology later offered by Mr Tinubu was not enough, the party said it may punish the presidential aspirant for the outburst.

Details later …



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/breaking-apc-to-punish-tinubu-over-utterances-against-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related