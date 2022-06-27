APC woos Kwankwaso, says Obi thrives on social media frenzy

The All Progressives Congress on Sunday invited former Kano State Governor and the presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to return to the ruling party that he helped to build.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, urged the NNPP presidential candidate to retrace his step before it is too late.

This is even as the APC deputy spokesman mocked the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and his ‘Obidient’ movement, which he said, exists only on social media.

While reassuring Kwankwaso that he stands a brighter chance of becoming the future president on its platform, Ajaka also warned that winning one or two states is not enough to make him ‘Mr President.’

According to him, Kwankwaso has contributed immensely to the development of the APC, especially in 2015 and knows much about its formation.

“That is why I said it’s not too late for him to return to the APC. That’s where he naturally belongs and has an assurance of becoming a president one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr. President already but just one or two states in the North-west cannot make him a president. Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead to him to do the needful before it is too late,” he said.

Ajaka also knocked the presidential candidates of Labour Party, Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who he claimed were deceiving Nigerian youths that they can make a difference.

The APC deputy spokesperson disclosed that when the actual voting begins in the 2023 general elections, Nigerians will separate the boys from men.

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country.

“So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon.”

When asked if the APC is not worried about the threat of Atiku ahead of the 2023 election, Ajaka claimed that the PDP has never been a threat to the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said, “PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election, even that second position has been threatened with the recent result Ekiti governorship election recently.”

https://punchng.com/apc-woos-kwankwaso-says-obi-thrives-on-social-media-frenzy/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related