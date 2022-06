I just see this on one of the opened positions in the NERC recruitment exercise, these guys are not serious or they just don’t want anyone to apply, like they already have someone for the job.

How can someone who is 30-32 years have 9 years working experience in Nigeria?

I don’t know shaa.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related