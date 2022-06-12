Are These Top 5 Most Underrated Musicians In Nigeria? (Photos)

ADEKUNLE GOLD

when he first came out I was among the people who were trying to grasp his musical style, lyrics and voiced. As a matter of fact he had this normal yoruba thick intonation. as time went on i realise this dude was actualy a top class of his own..he sounded so different that I was always waiting for his latest. yeah he changed from that good boy vibe to a bad boi style which still didn’t help to boost his career that much. yes Gold is so much underated in the nigeria music industry, he should be getting much more accolades for standing out this few years.

kizz DANIEL

the feud he had with his label did affect his career, but like a bouncing ball he fell and bounced BACK better. who would have thought kizz daniel would have been compared with the likes of wizkid, davido? and the comparison is actually right. kizz daniel is a top class of his own, his works , soundtracks and voice is top notch. when I listen to his songs sometimes I wonder why he is not getting Accolades like the rest of the A list artist out there. every song he drops is a hit, just this year alone how many hit tracks? but still watch and see who headies will pack awards to.

ERIGGA

They say nigerias are mostly not fan of hip-hop songs but still til todayThe late dagrins name is remembered? paperboy as he is fondly called has been in the game before majority of most popular artist making reigns in nigeria. sometimes I wonder is it because he is a southerner? before phyno came to limelight, they was ERIGGA..infact dude is a legend to most of us who are fan of his works all this year’s. the way he drops his Pidgin rap is so unique, his world plays.. metaphors.. punchlines are so hardcore that radio stations sometimes refuses to play some tracks of his….YET HENNESSY hosted cypher guess who they called some upcoming events artist.

Yet Rick ross came to Nigeria, they presented a fuji artist to him as the top rapper in nigeria..smile

WANDE COAL

WANDE was a mega Superstar during the mohits and kennis music era. Sometimes I tell people, Wizkid is a derived product from WANDE coal some argue and some agree and I have proof.. till today I still haven’t seen any artist in nigeria who has the coolest, sweetest and sexiest voice compared to the early prime of wandes… only few came close but how he is still UNDERRATED despite what he gave in the game is what surprises me. After breaking from mohits, it affected his career buh still wande coal is a living legend.

PRAIZ

Same thing that’s happening to johny drill and Chike.how long has PRAIZ been in the game yet no accolades, some of us will prefer going to a portable show in ojota than a johny drill concert in Abuja. I listened to some PRAIZ previous album, I wept and ask God why didn’t he give us the chance to choose our countries according to our music taste. Because I know were I would have fall on.

Thank you

