‘Are We Not Wasting Our Precious Time Chasing Tinubu’s WAEC Certificate?’

Indomie age, read this.

Most times, “social media politicians” don’t learn vital lessons from past mistakes.

In 2014/15, all you did was looking for Buhari’s certificate when you could have used that precious time to engage with fence sitters to lure them into your camp. Rather, you were so fixated on a retired General’s school certificate.

This time around, have seen trending now questions about where BAT attended primary and secondary school. Thank God they are not saying he did not attend University. They did not say he did not have a first class degree in Accounting and was a University scholar who graduated top of his class with full scholarship!

Also, they did not say he did not work with top multinational companies like Delloitte and retired as Treasurer of Mobil. They avoided all those ones but are clawing on straws about his primary and secondary education.

They keep doing the same thing every time, yet expected a different result. You will think the voyage they took in 2014/15 chasing Buhari’s certificate would have taught them a lesson in how not to chase shadows but face real issues by challenging the capacity of candidates to govern. Asking critical questions about how BAT planned to turn the economy around etc and other very germane issues expected of very demanding citizens. But na lie…they must all chase shadows.

A matter that the almighty late Gani Fawehimi, SAN pursued in court in 2000 and LAHA investigated and nothing came out of it is what you guys are carrying around almost 20 years after and you think you can use that to stop Tinubu. I dare you all to use that fake document you are posting around to sue him! Guess who was Tinubu’s lawyer when this matter was trashed 20 years ago? Equally fiery Femi Falana, SAN.

A lot of you don’t even know how it was difficult in the past to get funding for a secondary school education. My father passed secondary school entrance examination twice to the popular Christ school, Ado Ekiti but could not attend because his father could not afford the tuition. That was the experience of most of our parents and that of Tinubu’s generation.

May father did not have secondary school education but later in life has multiple degrees from the University of Ibadan and retired as an English Lecturer. My Uncle, who died recently also did not see the four walls of a secondary school but ended up with a PhD from University of Ife. My other Uncle who might be reading this, also did not attend a secondary school but ended up at London Polytechnic in the 70s and later with a FG scholarship attended Norfolk State University, Virginia to study Mechanical Engineering. He also retired as a Lecturer from the Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Now, the question is, how did they all get the requirements to enter University? A lot of you thought it’s like nowadays when only what you need to get admission into tertiary institution is a WAEC and Jamb. In the past, there are different routes to gain admission into the University. Some is by doing correspondence courses which earns you required point average for University admissions.

These are brilliant folks who for lack of money were not able to attend conventional schools and attend University the way you all understand it nowadays. But it did not stop them from forging ahead to do all what was necessary to reach the peak of thier educational pursuit.

In fact, in the past, your years of experience in certain line of job after your Modern school certificate (many don’t even know what a modern school is) and ability to write an essay in that line and an entrance exam set by the University can earn you admission to study a course in that line where you have worked for 10 years. Your years of experience in that field earn you points to be considered fit for admission once you can aso pass the entrance exam. Some, it is a teacher’s training certificate and doing well in university entrance exam that earned them university admission.

You think Tinubu is a fool? A man would wait all these years, working and running around to build a political war machine and would not have all areas covered? What did not stop him to become governor in 1999, you think you can now use that to stop him in 2022/23? Do you guys ever think deeply at all?

Tinubu attended Richard J. Daley College in Chicago in US where he obtained his High school diploma…they don’t do WAEC in the US. Get that straight into your medulla oblagatta.

What you get as a certificate after completion is known as high school diploma not waec. This can be earned within 2, 3 or 4 years depending on your brilliance and your grade. Click the link below to see how many years Tinubu spent to earn a brilliant grade and set a record in that college.

Anyway, make una continue to dey chase shadows. Some of you need to go back home and ask elders how things are done in the past. Some don’t know more than the bridge of your nose.

For those of you who are wise enough to read in order to learn click the link and read from Tinubu himself how from poverty he rose to become a toast of the Chicago State Universit y and the best graduating student of his set.

