Aregbesola, Oyetola Yet To Reconcile – APC Factional Chairman

Chairman of ‘The Osun Progressives,’ a faction in All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Lowo Adebiyi, on Sunday said no reconciliation yet between the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the state’s Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Osun Progressives, backed by Aregbesola during the last governorship primary of APC in the state, had supported ex-Secretary to the state government, Moshood Adeoti, against Oyetola, who eventually won the party’s ticket.

However, pictures of Oyetola and Aregbesola locked in warm embrace had on Sunday surfaced on the social media with accompanying words suggesting that the two men had reconciled.

But when contacted for a reaction, Adebiyi said members of Ileri Oluwa, the campaign group of Oyetola were circulating the pictures.

He said no reconciliation yet between the two men.

“They are old pictures. Members of Ileri Oluwa group are behind it. Disregard them. If there will be reconciliation, it is not pictures that you will see first. The discussion will be held first. No discussion yet. Nothing happened. No reconciliation yet,” Adebiyi said.

https://punchng.com/aregbesola-oyetola-yet-to-reconcile-says-apc-factional-chairman/?amp

