https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziEyTA6tOAQ

Just when Nigerians have expressed bitterness, pain, and unrest over the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria mainly in the Southern region, a high-ranked police officer exposes the complicity of the force in criminality and terrorism.

The Police personnel, CSP Johnboo, commander of Rapid Respond Squad Abia State, while addressing protestors in the area, Oji, based on the commissioner’s order revealed that Fulanis are behind the various kidnapping.

