Army Troops Intercept Explosives, Ammunitions In Cross River (Pictures)

The Nigerian Army has said, troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division on Tuesday 21 June 2022, have intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition suspected to belong to the IPOB/ESN while enroute Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

Director Army Public Relations. Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off. The drivers recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.

A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.

Nigerian Army therefore urged Nigerian to continue to support troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.

