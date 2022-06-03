Arrest VIPs Seeking Bail For Criminals – Mohammed Bello

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello, has charged security agencies to arrest anyone who comes to solicit bail for arrested criminals.

The Minister who gave the charge on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team explained this was part of efforts to keep the metropolis safe and free of crimes.

Bello also said the revenue generation drive of the FCT is targeted at surpassing that of Lagos State.

He informed the Federal Capital City generates more than N200 billion annually.

Speaking on curbing crime rate in Abuja, the Minister said the charge to security agencies became more pertinent because there had been reports of some highly-placed individuals who had been known to solicit release of arrested criminal elements.

He appealed to residents to expose those involved in freeing such urchins by reporting them to authorities.

Mohammed affirmed that the criminal justice system in the territory had challenges as its three correctional facilities are filled to capacities and unable to take in more convicts.

According to him, criminals convicted in Abuja courts are being sent to Suleja in Niger State as the territory is proposing what he called a “bolster centre” to accommodate underage convicts.

The Minister also noted that his administration has earmarked N1bn to renovate the National Mosque and National Ecumenical Centre to ensure they remain visitable sites in the FCT.

He blamed the need for demolition of structures in the territory on the failure of past Ministers to properly carry out their responsibilities.

According to him, if agencies had been able to do their jobs, the structures earmarked for demolition would not have sprung up in the first place.



