ASCI Holds Inter-School Quiz Competition To Mark Day Of The African Child (Pics)

Naira Rain As ASCI Holds Inter-School Quiz Competition To Mark Day of the African Child

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2AM0aCiaLM

An education based non-governmental organisation, African Scholars Care Initiative, ASCI has organised inter-school quiz competition for select schools in Edo North senatorial district Edo State in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child.

This is even as as the winning schools smiled home with with mouth-watering cash prizes for their outstanding performances during the exercise.

Grand finale of the highly interesting competition took place on Wednesday June 15th, 2022 at a Estako central local government secretariat in Fugar city, Edo state.

Earlier, preliminaries were held at various local government areas, including Estako West, Estako East, Estako central, Akoko-edo, Onwa East and Onwa West before the grand finale which coincided with the celebration of International Day of the African child.

Comprehensive High School, Igarra came first, grabbing the star prize of 200,000 naira, certificate of participation, medals, gifts and consolation prizes.

Fugar Mixed Junior Secondary school emerged the first runner up and went home with the sum of 150,000 naira, certificate of participation, medals, gifts and consolation prizes.

Similarly, Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabogida Ora took the second runner up position with the sum of 100,000 naira, certificate of participation, medals, gifts and consolation prizes.

In he remarks, the convener African Scholars Care Initiative, ASCI Joy Osomiamhe O noted that the Inter-School Quiz Competition was organized to recognize, support and encourage global initiatives of SDG4 targeted at improving education for children across Africa.

According to Osomiamhe, the International Day of the African Child as celebrated by ASCI is with the objective to raise awareness for the ongoing need to improve the education of children living across Africa.

Available statistics indicate that half of the 57 million primary school age children are currently out of school around the world with over half domiciled in Africa.

ASCI therefore believes that there in need for better awareness and integrated intervention for the children’s education in Africa.

During the competition, questions, deliberations and discussion bordering on child development were raised with the objective to attract assistance.

The organisers further noted that proactive inputs and prospective initiatives for the African child with emphasis on education and other basic development areas are needed at these critical times.

Among those who graced the occasion include, Mrs Joan Oviawe, Edo State Commissioner for Education, the Ogei Avianwu of Avianwu clan, HRH Alhaji Jackson Aberelire Etokhana, Wife of the Eghigbia of Epiri, Her Majesty Queen Fatima Kanoba Kadiri, former local government chairman, Comrade John Osi Akhigbe and Mrs Patience Ajala Onumajuru (Nee Umole) mother of the Convener.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/06/naira-rain-as-asci-holds-inter-school.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related