ASISAT M.O.N @AsisatOshoala

I am proud to announce the launch of the Asisat Oshoala Academy in partnership with @nikefootball and @Women_Win

The football academy is an initiative that will build upon my mission of providing access to sports and education for young girls in our community. #NewProject



https://twitter.com/AsisatOshoala/status/1542536559131516928

