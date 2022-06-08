Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary

Tinubu wins

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the ruling party’s Presidential Primaries, POLITICS NIGERIA reports.

Tinubu defeated the likes of Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation; and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The former Lagos State governor gained ground after fellow contestants, Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abubakar Badaru, and ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun, among others stepped down for him on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Amaechi, who is projected to come second, alleged rigging of the election process.

2,322 delegates from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) voted at the APC presidential primaries.

See the results below:

Emeka Nwajuba — 1 vote

Dave Umahi — 38 votes

Tunde Bakare — 0 votes

Ahmad Rufair Sunni Yerima— 4 votes

Rotimi Amaechi — 316 votes

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo — 235 votes

Rochas Okorocha — 0 votes

Yahaya Bello — 47 votes

Jack Rich — 0 votes

Christopher Onu — 1 vote

Ahmad Lawan — 152 votes

Ben Ayade — 37 votes

Ikeobasi Mokelu — 0 vote

Bola Tinubu — 1271 votes

Void — 13

The man, Tinubu

Tinubu made his debut in politics as an activist in the pro-democracy agitations of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the early 1990s.

The 70-year-old was instrumental to the formation of the APC in 2013, and the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as president in 2015.

His main challengers in the 2023 polls have been identified as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

