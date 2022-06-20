Asiwaju Tinubu Salutes Like The Commander In Chief (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Asiwaju is a true leader, it’s in his blood, his veins and his DNA.

God Bless Aseiaju Tinubu, the incoming President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: