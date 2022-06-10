Asiwaju Tinubu Visits Governor Dave Umahi (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Governor David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE received the All Progressives Party, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his residence on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

lalasticlala Mynd44

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: