I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA
https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1537405069087358976?t=Bds8Augd5tPogLe6aE3JXw&s=19
Atiku Abubakar Announces Okowa As PDP Vice Presidential Candidate
I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA