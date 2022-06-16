Atiku Abubakar Announces Okowa As PDP Vice Presidential Candidate

I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA
https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1537405069087358976

