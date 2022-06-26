Atiku, Ayu Criticised For Shunning Ekiti PDP Campaign

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the party’s presidential candidate for the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, have come under criticism by party members and chieftains for failing to go to Ekiti State to campaign for the party’s governorship candidate in the June 18 election.

The party stalwarts said their neglect of the candidate, Bisi Kolawole, contributed to the party’s loss at the poll as well as created a bad impression about the party and its candidate.

Kolawole, who polled 67,457 votes, came third, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party came second with 82,211 votes, and the winner, Biodun Oyebanji, of the All Progressives Congress scored 187,057 votes. Not less than 15 political parties partook in the exercise.

Ahead of the election, the party on June 9 constituted an 80-member National Campaign Council, but the council, like Ayu and Atiku, didn’t visit the state to campaign for the candidate.

He added, “Atiku, Ayu and PDP governors left the people of Ekiti, majority of whom supported PDP in the cold. They looked up to these personalities but they never showed up before or during the poll.

“The National Campaign Council constituted by Ayu was put in place just four days before the poll whereas Senator Bola Tinubu was in Ekiti with many APC governors, campaigning for Biodun Oyebanji.

“Now that the chances of PDP winning Ekiti have been thrown out by the Ayu-led national leadership, we need to remind Atiku, Ayu and other today’s leaders of the PDP that the fate of our party in 2023 election now rests on the outcome of Osun State governorship poll.”

However, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees from Oyo State, Dr Saka Balogun, blamed the party’s loss in the election mainly on leadership crisis in Ekiti State, noting however that if all the leaders had worked together, the result would have been different.

Balogun, in an interview with one of our correspondents on Saturday, argued that the former National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, committed some blunders, as applicable to the state by relating with individuals instead of leaders, but that Ayu ratified the blunders.

He said, “In Ekiti State, the problem really has to do with leadership. With all the activities, dynamism, passion and courage which you can identify with former Governor Ayo Fayose, he appeared to be playing the role of a lodestar. Until we are able to resolve the leadership problem in Ekiti, I don’t think we are going anywhere.

“We are divided in Ekiti. How can PDP fail in Ekiti East Local Government Area, where Senator Biodun Olujimi comes from? We succeeded only in Efon Alaaye LGA (where Kolawole hails from). I think what happened was a collective tragedy for the PDP, including myself.”

https://punchng.com/atiku-ayu-under-fire-for-shunning-ekiti-pdp-campaign/

